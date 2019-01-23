Zubin MehtaConductor. Born 29 April 1936
Zubin Mehta Biography (Wikipedia)
Zubin Mehta (born 29 April 1936) is an Indian conductor of Western and Eastern classical music. He is currently music director of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) and Conductor Emeritus of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Mehta's father was the founder of the Bombay Symphony Orchestra, and from him, Mehta received his early musical education. When he was 18, he enrolled in the Vienna state music academy from which he graduated after three years with a diploma as a conductor. He began winning international competitions and conducted the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic at age 21. Beginning in the 1960s, Mehta gained experience by substituting for celebrated maestros throughout the world.
Mehta was Music Director of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra from 1961 to 1967; and Music Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra from 1962 to 1978, being the youngest music director ever for any major North American orchestra. In 1969, he was appointed Music Adviser to the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and in 1981, Mehta became its permanent Music Director for Life. From 1978 to 1991, he was Music Director of the New York Philharmonic. Since 1985, he has also been chief conductor of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino in Florence, Italy.
Zubin Mehta Tracks
Orpheus, S 98
Someone to Watch Over Me
Nessun Dorma
Havanaise
Turandot: Nessun Dorma! (Live)
Quintet for piano and strings in A, 'The Trout': 5th movement: allegro giusto
Signore ascolta! (Turandot)
Piano Concerto No 1 in E minor, Op 11 (2nd mvt)
Turandot - Signore, ascolta and Non piangere Liu
Waltz Sequence No 1 (Der Rosenkavalier)
Symphonic fragment from 'Die Liebe der Danae'
Piano Concerto no.1 in E minor, Op.11 (2nd mvt)
Violin Concerto No 1 in D major, Op 6 (3rd mvt)
Turandot - Act III, Scene I
Introduction and Rondo capriccioso, Op 28
Fanfare for the Common Man
Poème for violin and orchestra, Op 25
Candide (Overture)
Il Trovatore - All'erta, all'erta! Di due figli vivea!
Nessun dorma! (Turandot)
Carmen Fantasy
Light Cavalry Overture
Donna Diana (Overture)
Lincoln Portrait
Don Quixote, Op.35 (Finale)
Carmen Fantasy
Violin Concerto No 2 - Finale
Mass in C minor K.427: Laudamus te
Arabella (excerpt)
Violin Concerto in D minor (3rd mvt)
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
Symphony no.3 mov.5 - 'Es sungen drei Engel'
Humoresque (1947): Carmen Fantasie
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 62: Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
Proms 2009: Prom 74
Proms 2005: Prom 71
Proms 2003: Prom 68
Proms 1999: Prom 70
