We Have Band Biography (Wikipedia)
We Have Band, also known as "WHB", is a three-piece electronic music group from Manchester and London consisting of Darren Bancroft and the husband-and-wife duo Thomas Wegg-Prosser and Dede Wegg-Prosser. They have released three albums through the French-based Naïve Records. Their first album, WHB, was released on 5 April 2010 and a ten-track second album, Ternion, was released on 29 January 2012. We Have Band have remixed many artists including Gorillaz, Bloc Party, Micachu, Peter Bjorn and John and M83.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Honeytrap
Modulate
Save Myself
Someone (Glitches Rework)
Time After Time
Where Are Your People
Visionary
Love, What you Doing?
Oh!
You Came Out
Oh! (Filthy Dukes Remix)
Divisive (Stopmakingme remix)
Divisive (Tom Staar Remix) (Kissy Klub Version)
Centrefolds and Empty Screens
Divisive
Divisive (Tom Staar Remix)
