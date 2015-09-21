We Have Band, also known as "WHB", is a three-piece electronic music group from Manchester and London consisting of Darren Bancroft and the husband-and-wife duo Thomas Wegg-Prosser and Dede Wegg-Prosser. They have released three albums through the French-based Naïve Records. Their first album, WHB, was released on 5 April 2010 and a ten-track second album, Ternion, was released on 29 January 2012. We Have Band have remixed many artists including Gorillaz, Bloc Party, Micachu, Peter Bjorn and John and M83.