Drew Emmitt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8378993-a981-41c5-a567-96183a561491
Drew Emmitt Biography (Wikipedia)
Drew Emmitt is an American mandolinist, guitarist, fiddle player, occasional flutist, and singer, best known for being one of the founding members of Leftover Salmon, as well as being the frontman of the Left Hand String Band, Drew Emmitt Band, and the Emmitt-Nershi Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Drew Emmitt Tracks
Sort by
Tangled Up In Blue
Drew Emmitt
Tangled Up In Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tangled Up In Blue
Last played on
Drew Emmitt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist