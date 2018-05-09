Sidi Bou Said were a London-based alternative rock band, who existed during the 1990s, formed by Claire Lemmon, Gayl Harrison and Melanie Woods. Their music combined an indie rock/folk sound with complex arrangements and literate lyrics. They were often compared to Throwing Muses and the Pixies, with whom they shared a taste for sometimes uncomfortable lyrical themes - murder, religion, the workings of the human body and surrealist stories and films.[citation needed] Their name comes from a town in Tunisia.

Sidi Bou Said's debut album was produced by Tim Friese-Greene. Their next two albums were produced by members of Cardiacs, and they were regular contributors to their stage shows and recordings. In 2001, they briefly reformed, with an additional guitarist under the name Tetra, and played a one-off reunion gig as Sidi Bou Said on 15 December 2005 at The Water Rats, London.