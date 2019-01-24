Bella Hardy
Bella Hardy Biography (Wikipedia)
Bella Hardy is a contemporary folk musician, singer and songwriter from Edale in Derbyshire, who performs a combination of traditional and self-penned material. She was named Folk Singer of the Year at the 2014 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, having previously won the award for Best Original Song in 2012 for "The Herring Girl".
Ten Thousand Miles
Bella Hardy
Ten Thousand Miles
Ten Thousand Miles
The Darkening of the Day
Bella Hardy
The Darkening of the Day
10,000 Miles
Bella Hardy
10,000 Miles
10,000 Miles
Stars
Bella Hardy
Stars
Stars
Time Wanders On
Bella Hardy
Time Wanders On
Time Wanders On
Whisky You're the Devil
Bella Hardy
Whisky You're the Devil
Whisky You're the Devil
The Derbyshire Miller
Mr Chappell, Bella Hardy, Kris Drever & Bella Hardy
The Derbyshire Miller
The Derbyshire Miller
Composer
Bonny Light Horseman
Bella Hardy
Bonny Light Horseman
Bonny Light Horseman
Seeds of Love
Bella Hardy
Seeds of Love
Seeds of Love
Searching For Lambs
Bella Hardy
Searching For Lambs
Searching For Lambs
First Light Of The Morning
Bella Hardy
First Light Of The Morning
First Light Of The Morning
You Don't Owe The World Pretty
Bella Hardy
You Don't Owe The World Pretty
You Don't Owe The World Pretty
Queen Of Carter's Bar
Bella Hardy
Queen Of Carter's Bar
Driving Through Harmony
Bella Hardy
Driving Through Harmony
Driving Through Harmony
And We Begin
Bella Hardy
And We Begin
And We Begin
And we begin
Bella Hardy
And we begin
And we begin
Performer
Bridge Of Dean
Bella Hardy
Bridge Of Dean
Bridge Of Dean
Sleeping Beauty
Bella Hardy
Sleeping Beauty
Sleeping Beauty
Walk it with You
Bella Hardy
Walk it with You
Walk it with You
Joy Shall Be Yours (Carol of the Field Mice)
Bella Hardy
Joy Shall Be Yours (Carol of the Field Mice)
I Would Bring You The Moon
Bella Hardy
I Would Bring You The Moon
I Would Bring You The Moon
Good Man's Wife
Bella Hardy
Good Man's Wife
Good Man's Wife
Time Wanders On
Bella Hardy
Time Wanders On
Time Wanders On
Oh! My God! I Miss You
Bella Hardy
Oh! My God! I Miss You
Oh! My God! I Miss You
The Seventh Girl
Bella Hardy
The Seventh Girl
The Seventh Girl
Ensemble
Written In Green
Bella Hardy
Written In Green
Written In Green
True Hearted Girl
Bella Hardy
True Hearted Girl
True Hearted Girl
Jolly Good Luck to the Girl that Loves a Soldier
Bella Hardy
Jolly Good Luck to the Girl that Loves a Soldier
Jolly Good Luck to the Girl that Loves a Soldier
South Lake
Bella Hardy
South Lake
South Lake
Foolish Trouble Farewell
Bella Hardy
Foolish Trouble Farewell
Foolish Trouble Farewell
Upcoming Events
4
Jun
2019
Bella Hardy, Greg Russell
Heath Street Baptist Church, London, UK
Proms 2008: Prom 05 - Folk Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-20T13:23:21
20
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 05 - Folk Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 04 - Folk Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8m8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-20T13:23:21
20
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 04 - Folk Day
Royal Albert Hall
