Omar-S (real name Alexander Omar Smith) is an electronic music producer from Detroit, Michigan, United States. Noted for his raw, stripped-back approach to both creating and marketing his music, Smith is associated with the genres of Detroit techno and house.

He has self-released most of his music through his label FXHE Records Detroit, and in 2009 alluded to the reason behind the decision, saying: "I don't have a good relationship with a lot of distributors. So why waste money?"

Smith is noted for maintaining a low-key public profile despite having released critically acclaimed albums and singles. In 2009, as part of its house-centric mix series fabric, the London nightclub of the same name commissioned Smith to compile fabric 45, which he did using 16 of his own tracks.

Smith originally funded the distribution and production of his music through his day job at a Detroit Ford motor factory, and was involved with street-racing, something referenced in the artwork for his albums It Can Be Done But Only I Can Do It and Thank You For Letting Me Be Myself.