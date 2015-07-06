Oh Mercy are an indie rock band, formed by Alexander Gow on lead vocals and piano, which expanded to a quartet in 2008. By 2015 they had released four studio albums, Privileged Woes (24 August 2009), Great Barrier Grief (2011) – which peaked at No. 13 on the ARIA Albums Chart, Deep Heat (2012, No. 21) and When We Talk About Love (2015, No. 28). At the ARIA Music Awards of 2015 they won Best Adult Contemporary Album for When We Talk About Love.