Abra Moore
Abra Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Abra Moore (born June 8, 1969, in San Diego, California) is a folk-styled rock singer-songwriter. Moore was a founding member of the Hawaiian rock band Poi Dog Pondering, but left to pursue a solo career before the group's members moved to Texas in the late 1980s. Her 1997 album Strangest Places included the hit "Four Leaf Clover", which received airplay in Midwest U.S. radio markets and VH1 and MTV2 rotation, and charted on the Billboard Hot 100.
Don't Feel Like Cryin'
