Charles Kynard Born 20 February 1933. Died 8 July 1979
Charles Kynard
1933-02-20
Charles Kynard Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Kynard (20 February 1933 – 8 July 1979) was an American soul jazz/acid jazz organist born in St. Louis, Missouri.
Kynard first played piano then switched to organ and led a trio in Kansas City including Tex Johnson (flute, sax) and Leroy Anderson (drums). In 1963, he settled to Los Angeles and his band featured guitarists Cal Green and Ray Crawford, drummer Johnny Kirkwood.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Kynard Tracks
I Got So Much Trouble In My Mind
Charles Kynard
I Got So Much Trouble In My Mind
I Got So Much Trouble In My Mind
Zebra Walk
Charles Kynard
Zebra Walk
Zebra Walk
Zambezi
Charles Kynard
Zambezi
Zambezi
Reelin' With The Feeling
Charles Kynard
Reelin' With The Feeling
El Toro Poo Poo
Charles Kynard
El Toro Poo Poo
El Toro Poo Poo
Wa-tu-wa-zui
Charles Kynard
Wa-tu-wa-zui
Wa-tu-wa-zui
