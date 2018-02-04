Pete RugoloBorn 25 December 1915. Died 16 October 2011
Pete Rugolo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1915-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b82bbdd2-35a1-4a50-ab8e-9146bad937ce
Pete Rugolo Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietro "Pete" Rugolo (December 25, 1915 – October 16, 2011) was an American jazz composer, arranger and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pete Rugolo Tracks
Sort by
Bongo Dance
Pete Rugolo
Bongo Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bongo Dance
Last played on
Early Stan
Pete Rugolo
Early Stan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Early Stan
Performer
Last played on
Snowfall
Pete Rugolo
Snowfall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowfall
Last played on
You Stepped Out Of A Dream
Pete Rugolo
You Stepped Out Of A Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Stepped Out Of A Dream
Last played on
Dream of You
Pete Rugolo
Dream of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream of You
Last played on
Jingle Bells Mambo
Pete Rugolo
Jingle Bells Mambo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jingle Bells Mambo
Last played on
Little White Lies
Pete Rugolo
Little White Lies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little White Lies
Last played on
There Will Never Be Another You
Pete Rugolo
There Will Never Be Another You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto To End All Concertos
Pete Rugolo
Concerto To End All Concertos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto To End All Concertos
Last played on
Fawncy Meeting You
Pete Rugolo
Fawncy Meeting You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California Melodies
Pete Rugolo
California Melodies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California Melodies
Last played on
360 Special
Pete Rugolo
360 Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
360 Special
Last played on
King Porter Stomp
Pete Rugolo
King Porter Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Porter Stomp
Last played on
Here's Pete
Pete Rugolo
Here's Pete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here's Pete
Last played on
Love Is Just Around The Corner
Pete Rugolo
Love Is Just Around The Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is Just Around The Corner
Last played on
Artistry in Bolero
Pete Rugolo
Artistry in Bolero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artistry in Bolero
Last played on
Pete Rugolo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist