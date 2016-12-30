The Rita Williams Singers
The Rita Williams Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b82ade4b-8879-4918-aff0-3429beb91c48
Tracks
Sort by
Perchance To Dream - Love is my reason
Ivor Novello
Perchance To Dream - Love is my reason
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc28m.jpglink
Perchance To Dream - Love is my reason
Orchestra
Last played on
Rose of England
Ivor Novello
Rose of England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc28m.jpglink
Rose of England
Orchestra
Last played on
And When They Ask Us (They Didn't Believe Me)
The Rita Williams Singers
And When They Ask Us (They Didn't Believe Me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Didn't Believe Me
The Rita Williams Singers
They Didn't Believe Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Didn't Believe Me
Last played on
Back to artist