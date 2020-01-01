Rusty WarrenBorn 17 March 1931
Rusty Warren
1931-03-17
Rusty Warren Biography (Wikipedia)
Rusty Warren (born March 20, 1930) is an American comedian and singer, specializing in sex-related themes and such songs as "Bounce Your Boobies".
