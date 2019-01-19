Liquid SoulJazz-funk / acid jazz
Liquid Soul is a jazz, hip-hop, funk, freestyle fusion ensemble formed in 1993 from Chicago, Illinois which helped pioneer the acid jazz movement in the United States in the 90s. Coined "Beyond Acid Jazz" by founder Mars Williams who plays with The Psychedelic Furs and previously with The Waitresses and Billy Idol, and co-founded by guitarist Tommy Klein, from the Spies Who Surf, the band's 2000 album Here's the Deal was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Contemporary Jazz Album category.
