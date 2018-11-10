Denis MatthewsPianist. Born 27 February 1919. Died 25 December 1988
Denis Matthews
1919-02-27
Denis Matthews Biography (Wikipedia)
Denis Matthews (27 February 1919 – 25 December 1988) was an English pianist and musicologist.
Piano Concerto in G, Op.55
Edmund Rubbra
Piano Concerto in G, Op.55
Piano Concerto in G, Op.55
Le Basque
Marin Marais
Le Basque
Le Basque
Sonata No 10 in G major, op 14 no 2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata No 10 in G major, op 14 no 2
Sonata No 10 in G major, op 14 no 2
Piano Sonata in A major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata in A major
Piano Sonata in A major
Past BBC Events
Proms 1963: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1963-08-19T13:35:08
19
Aug
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1961-08-25T13:35:08
25
Aug
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1960-09-09T13:35:08
9
Sep
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1959-07-31T13:35:08
31
Jul
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1958: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
1958-08-22T13:35:08
22
Aug
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
