VibrasphereFormed 1998. Disbanded 2010
Vibrasphere
1998
Vibrasphere Biography (Wikipedia)
Vibrasphere was a progressive psytrance music duo from Uppsala, Sweden. Its founding members were Rickard Berglöf and Robert Elster.
Vibrasphere Tracks
Sweet September
Vibrasphere
Sweet September
Sweet September
Breathing Place
Vibrasphere
Breathing Place
Breathing Place
