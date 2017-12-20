Joseph Henry "T Bone" Burnett III (born January 14, 1948) is an American record producer, musician, and songwriter. As a producer of the soundtrack O Brother, Where Art Thou?, he renewed interest in American roots music. He received a Grammy Award for that album, for the soundtracks Cold Mountain (2004), Walk the Line (2006), Crazy Heart (2010), and for Raising Sand (2007), in which he united the contemporary bluegrass of Alison Krauss with the blues rock of Robert Plant.

Burnett helped start the careers of the Counting Crows, Los Lobos, Sam Phillips, and Gillian Welch, and he revitalized the careers of Gregg Allman and Roy Orbison.[citation needed] He produced music for the television programs Nashville and True Detective. He has released several solo albums, including Tooth of Crime, which he wrote for a revival of the play by Sam Shepard.