AdaroGerman medieval folk rock band. Formed 1997. Disbanded 2006
Adaro
1997
Adaro Biography (Wikipedia)
Adaro was a German medieval folk rock band active from 1997 to 2006.
Adaro Tracks
The Italian Tribute
No Time To Waste (Stana's Tech Maniac Rework)
No Time To Sleep
