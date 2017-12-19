Q65Formed 1965. Disbanded 2000
Q65
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b81d3f0b-2c65-4075-84db-051e42a3f791
Q65 Biography (Wikipedia)
Q65 was a Dutch R&B-based garage rock and psychedelic group formed in 1965, that is often considered one of the more prominent bands associated with the Nederbeat rock wave that took place in the Netherlands in the 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Q65 Tracks
Sort by
Cry In The Night
Q65
Cry In The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry In The Night
Last played on
You're The Victor
Q65
You're The Victor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're The Victor
Last played on
I'm A Man
Q65
I'm A Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm A Man
Last played on
Q65 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist