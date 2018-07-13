Paul TaffanelBorn 16 September 1844. Died 22 November 1908
Paul Taffanel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1844-09-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b81c7ece-a099-44a7-95d1-0d4a14cd9e06
Paul Taffanel Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude-Paul Taffanel (16 September 1844 – 22 November 1908) was a French flautist, conductor and instructor, regarded as the founder of the French Flute School that dominated much of flute composition and performance during the mid-20th century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Taffanel Tracks
Sort by
Feuillet d'album arr Taffanei
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Feuillet d'album arr Taffanei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Feuillet d'album arr Taffanei
Last played on
Wind Quintet, mov.1
Paul Taffanel
Wind Quintet, mov.1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wind Quintet, mov.1
Last played on
Andante Pastorale and Scherzettino
Paul Taffanel
Andante Pastorale and Scherzettino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dbbby.jpglink
Andante Pastorale and Scherzettino
Last played on
Wind quintet in G minor - 2nd movement, Andante
Paul Taffanel
Wind quintet in G minor - 2nd movement, Andante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wind quintet in G minor - 2nd movement, Andante
Last played on
Trois Morceaux
Philippe Taffanel, Lorna McGhee & 石橋尚子
Trois Morceaux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trois Morceaux
Composer
Last played on
Wind Quintet
Paul Taffanel
Wind Quintet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrgv.jpglink
Wind Quintet
Last played on
Fantasy on Der Freischutz
Carl Maria von Weber
Fantasy on Der Freischutz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Fantasy on Der Freischutz
Last played on
Andante Pastoral and Scherzettino
Paul Taffanel
Andante Pastoral and Scherzettino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dbbby.jpglink
Andante Pastoral and Scherzettino
Last played on
Freischutz Fantasy
Paul Taffanel
Freischutz Fantasy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freischutz Fantasy
Last played on
Paul Taffanel Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist