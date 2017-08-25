Trevor Charles Horn CBE (born 15 July 1949) is an English bassist, singer, songwriter, music producer, and recording studio and label owner. He is best known for his production work since the 1980s and, before that, being one half of the new wave band The Buggles (with Geoff Downes). Horn took up the bass guitar at an early age and taught himself the instrument and to sight-read music. In the 1970s he worked as a session musician, built his own studio, and wrote and produced singles for various artists.

Horn gained international fame in 1979 with The Buggles' hit single "Video Killed the Radio Star". This was followed by their one-year tenure with the progressive rock band Yes, with Horn becoming their lead singer. In 1981, Horn became a full-time producer, working on commercially successful songs and albums for numerous artists, among them Dollar, ABC, Malcolm McLaren, Yes, and Frankie Goes to Hollywood. He ventured into business with his wife Jill Sinclair, purchasing SARM West Studios and establishing the publishers Perfect Songs and their own label, ZTT Records. In the following year, Horn co-formed the electronic group Art of Noise. In the 1990s, Horn's success continued with his association with Seal. He has been a member of the supergroup Producers, later known as The Trevor Horn Band, since 2006.