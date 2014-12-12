John ReaProduction music composer
John Rea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b819dfd6-1db7-490d-adee-dc92ea2d531f
John Rea Tracks
Sort by
Choir Of The Year Stings
John Rea
Choir Of The Year Stings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Choir Of The Year Stings
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW On the Road 2018-19: Atgyfodi
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejmbc8
St Fagans National Museum of History
2018-10-21T13:44:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lh4xw.jpg
21
Oct
2018
BBC NOW On the Road 2018-19: Atgyfodi
St Fagans National Museum of History
BBC NOW On the Road 2018-19: Atgyfodi
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enfxp6
St Fagans National Museum of History
2018-10-20T13:44:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lh4xw.jpg
20
Oct
2018
BBC NOW On the Road 2018-19: Atgyfodi
St Fagans National Museum of History
BBC NOW On the Road 2018-19: Atgyfodi
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezwhj5
St Fagans National Museum of History
2018-10-19T13:44:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lh4xw.jpg
19
Oct
2018
BBC NOW On the Road 2018-19: Atgyfodi
St Fagans National Museum of History
Back to artist