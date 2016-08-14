Chesney AllenBorn 5 April 1893. Died 13 November 1982
Chesney Allen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1893-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8197ee6-d38c-4431-bb7c-a2120b6a9dca
Chesney Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
William Ernest Chesney Allen (5 April 1894 – 13 November 1982) was a popular English entertainer of the Second World War period. He is best remembered for his double act with Bud Flanagan, Flanagan and Allen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chesney Allen Tracks
Sort by
Underneath The Arches
Chesney Allen
Underneath The Arches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
Underneath The Arches
Last played on
Back to artist