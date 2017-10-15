Pierre CharialBorn 17 August 1943
Pierre Charial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8184322-677b-4c41-aade-64012b99fabc
Pierre Charial Tracks
Sort by
Continuum
György Ligeti
Continuum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Continuum
Last played on
Hungarian Rock
György Ligeti
Hungarian Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Hungarian Rock
Last played on
Hungarian Rock - Chaconne
Pierre Charial
Hungarian Rock - Chaconne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Hungarian Rock - Chaconne
Last played on
Pierre Charial Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist