Peabo Bryson (born Robert Peapo Bryson; April 13, 1951, given name changed from "Peapo" to Peabo c. 1965) is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter, born in Greenville, South Carolina. He is well known for singing soul ballads (often as a duo with female singers) and has contributed to three Disney animated feature soundtracks. Bryson is winner of two Grammy Awards.
