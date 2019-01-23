Peabo Bryson (born Robert Peapo Bryson; April 13, 1951, given name changed from "Peapo" to Peabo c. 1965) is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter, born in Greenville, South Carolina. He is well known for singing soul ballads (often as a duo with female singers) and has contributed to three Disney animated feature soundtracks. Bryson is winner of two Grammy Awards.