Bob Blakeley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8165931-8699-4fec-b3d1-d92ff1e6dab7
Bob Blakeley Performances & Interviews
Bob Blakeley Tracks
Sort by
Whatever You Believe
Bob Blakeley
Whatever You Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whatever You Believe
Last played on
It Was A Very Good Year [Live]
Bob Blakeley
It Was A Very Good Year [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Was A Very Good Year [Live]
Last played on
Cry Me A River [Live]
Bob Blakeley
Cry Me A River [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry Me A River [Live]
Last played on
Cry me a River
Bob Blakeley
Cry me a River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry me a River
Last played on
Bob Blakeley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are Together Again...again!
-
Watch Michael Ball and Alfie Boe sing Bring Me Sunshine
-
"By having the two voices the songs take on another life" - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on the power of the duet
-
Alfie Boe: 'The Marine Theatre in Fleetwood is the first place I sung Les Mis; I never thought I'd sing it on Broadway'
-
Alfie Boe: "Katherine's a better kisser than Michael Ball!"
-
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform a medley of songs from the musical Les Miserables
-
Gospel Oak Primary school choir perform a Christmas cracker with Ball & Boe
-
How do you decide whose name is first?
-
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
-
Alfie Boe enters the Singers Hall of Fame
Back to artist