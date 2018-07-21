RokottoFormed September 1975
Rokotto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b814a3c7-ec31-425e-8b80-6694adeb1eff
Rokotto Tracks
Sort by
Funk Theory
Rokotto
Funk Theory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funk Theory
Last played on
Boogie On Up
Rokotto
Boogie On Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogie On Up
Last played on
Boogie on up
Rokotto
Boogie on up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogie on up
Last played on
Rokotto Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist