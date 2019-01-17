Wreckless EricBorn 18 May 1954
Wreckless Eric
1954-05-18
Wreckless Eric Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Goulden (born 18 May 1954), known as Wreckless Eric, is an English rock/new wave singer-songwriter, best known for his 1977 single "Whole Wide World" on Stiff Records. More than two decades after its release, the song was included in Mojo magazine's list of the best punk rock singles of all time. It was also acclaimed as one of the "top 40 singles of the alternative era 1975–2000".
Wreckless Eric Performances & Interviews
- Wreckless Erichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03cprpz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03cprpz.jpg2016-01-03T17:15:00.000ZWreckless Eric spoke to Johnnie Walker at the end of 2015 to remember the decade.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03cps5x
Wreckless Eric
Wreckless Eric Tracks
Whole Wide World
Wreckless Eric
Whole Wide World
Whole Wide World
Last played on
Gateway To Europe (6 Music Session, 8 May 2018)
Wreckless Eric
Gateway To Europe (6 Music Session, 8 May 2018)
Reconnez Cherie
Wreckless Eric
Reconnez Cherie
Reconnez Cherie
Last played on
It'll Soon Be The Weekend (Mike Read session 14th Feb 1980)
Wreckless Eric
It'll Soon Be The Weekend (Mike Read session 14th Feb 1980)
Out of the Blue (Mike Read session 14th Feb 1980)
Wreckless Eric
Out of the Blue (Mike Read session 14th Feb 1980)
Broken Doll (Mike Read session 14th Feb 1980)
Wreckless Eric
Broken Doll (Mike Read session 14th Feb 1980)
Pop Song (Mike Read session 14th Feb 1980)
Wreckless Eric
Pop Song (Mike Read session 14th Feb 1980)
Pop Song (Mike Read session 14th Feb 1980)
Last played on
White Bread
Wreckless Eric
White Bread
White Bread
Last played on
Forty Years (6 Music session 08052018)
Wreckless Eric
Forty Years (6 Music session 08052018)
Forty Years (6 Music session 08052018)
The World Revolved Around Me (6 Music session 08052018)
Wreckless Eric
The World Revolved Around Me (6 Music session 08052018)
Gateway to Europe (6 Music session 08052018)
Wreckless Eric
Gateway to Europe (6 Music session 08052018)
They Don't Mean No Harm
Wreckless Eric
They Don't Mean No Harm
They Don't Mean No Harm
Last played on
Gateway To Europe
Wreckless Eric
Gateway To Europe
Gateway To Europe
Last played on
Semaphore Signals
Wreckless Eric
Semaphore Signals
Semaphore Signals
Last played on
Wow & Flutter
Wreckless Eric
Wow & Flutter
Wow & Flutter
Last played on
Walking on the Surface of the Moon
Wreckless Eric
Walking on the Surface of the Moon
Walking on the Surface of the Moon
Last played on
Whole Wide World (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 25 Sep 1977)
Wreckless Eric
Whole Wide World (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 25 Sep 1977)
Semaphore Signals (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 25 Sep 1977)
Wreckless Eric
Semaphore Signals (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 25 Sep 1977)
Reconnez Cherie (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 25 Sep 1977)
Wreckless Eric
Reconnez Cherie (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 25 Sep 1977)
Rags And Tatters (Radio 1 Session, 25 Sept 1977)
Wreckless Eric
Rags And Tatters (Radio 1 Session, 25 Sept 1977)
Personal Hygiene (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 25 Sep 1977)
Wreckless Eric
Personal Hygiene (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 25 Sep 1977)
Personal Hygiene (John Peel Session 25/09/1997)
Wreckless Eric
Personal Hygiene (John Peel Session 25/09/1997)
Semaphore Signals (John Peel Sessions 25/09/1977)
Wreckless Eric
Semaphore Signals (John Peel Sessions 25/09/1977)
Reconniez Cherie (John Peel Session 25/09/1977)
Wreckless Eric
Reconniez Cherie (John Peel Session 25/09/1977)
Whole Wide World (John Peel Session 25/09/1997)
Wreckless Eric
Whole Wide World (John Peel Session 25/09/1997)
Upcoming Events
2
May
2019
Wreckless Eric
The Wardrobe, Leeds, UK
3
May
2019
Wreckless Eric
Music Room, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
4
May
2019
Wreckless Eric
Rebellion Club, Manchester, UK
7
May
2019
Wreckless Eric
The Loft @ Nottingham Trent Su, Nottingham, UK
9
May
2019
Wreckless Eric
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
