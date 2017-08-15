Ana-Maria Avram (12 September 1961 in Bucharest – 1 August 2017 in Galicea) was a Romanian composer affiliated with the spectral music style. She represents the Hyper-Spectral trend in contemporary avant-garde music. Avram also co-directed the Hyperion Ensemble with her collaborator and husband Iancu Dumitrescu.

Avram's music is spectral, acousmatic, heterophonic and transformational. It also frequently shows the influence of American free jazz, moving between composed and improvisational musics. She composed over 100 works, including music for soloists, chamber music, orchestral music, electronic music and computer-assisted music.