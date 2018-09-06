Maria KliegelBorn 14 November 1952
Maria Kliegel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-11-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8079656-af91-4aa7-a2a3-d59e7343b69c
Maria Kliegel Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Kliegel (born 14 November 1952) is a German cellist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maria Kliegel Tracks
Sort by
Duet in E flat major for viola and cello (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Duet in E flat major for viola and cello (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Duet in E flat major for viola and cello (1st mvt)
Last played on
Cello Sonata No.1 In B Flat Major, Op. 45 - Andante
Felix Mendelssohn
Cello Sonata No.1 In B Flat Major, Op. 45 - Andante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Cello Sonata No.1 In B Flat Major, Op. 45 - Andante
Prelude and Fugue in E flat minor (from Book I of the Well-Tempered Clavier)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in E flat minor (from Book I of the Well-Tempered Clavier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in E flat minor (from Book I of the Well-Tempered Clavier)
Last played on
Cello Concerto No. 1 In E Flat Major, Op. 107: I. Allegretto
Maria Kliegel
Cello Concerto No. 1 In E Flat Major, Op. 107: I. Allegretto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite for cello & orchestra, Op.16
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Suite for cello & orchestra, Op.16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Suite for cello & orchestra, Op.16
Last played on
Grand Duo Concertant in E major
Frédéric Chopin
Grand Duo Concertant in E major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Grand Duo Concertant in E major
Last played on
Sonatina In G Major Op.100
Antonín Dvořák
Sonatina In G Major Op.100
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Sonatina In G Major Op.100
Last played on
Sonata in F major Op.16`1 for cello or violin and piano
George Onslow
Sonata in F major Op.16`1 for cello or violin and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata in F major Op.16`1 for cello or violin and piano
Last played on
Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (feat. Maria Kliegel)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (feat. Maria Kliegel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (feat. Maria Kliegel)
Last played on
Allegro from Cello concerto in D major, H.7b.4 (attrib. Costanzi)
Cologne Chamber Orchestra, Joseph Haydn, Maria Kliegel & Helmut Müller-Brühl
Allegro from Cello concerto in D major, H.7b.4 (attrib. Costanzi)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Allegro from Cello concerto in D major, H.7b.4 (attrib. Costanzi)
Performer
Last played on
Double Concerto In A Minor For Violin And Cello Andante
Maria Kliegel
Double Concerto In A Minor For Violin And Cello Andante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maria Kliegel Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist