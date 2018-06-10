Carmen LundyAmerican Jazz Singer. Born 1 November 1954
Carmen Lundy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8070575-02b9-4793-b7cf-55bd85be8636
Carmen Lundy Biography (Wikipedia)
Carmen Latretta Lundy (born November 1, 1954) is an American jazz singer. She has been performing for three decades, with a focus on original material. She has been positively compared with Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. Carmen Lundy is the sister of bassist Curtis Lundy.
Carmen Lundy Tracks
Love Thy Neighbour
Carmen Lundy
Love Thy Neighbour
Love Thy Neighbour
Last played on
Grace
Carmen Lundy
Grace
Grace
Last played on
