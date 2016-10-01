Mario del MonacoBorn 27 July 1915. Died 16 October 1982
Mario del Monaco
1915-07-27
Mario del Monaco Biography (Wikipedia)
Mario Del Monaco (27 July 1915 – 16 October 1982) was an Italian operatic tenor who earned worldwide acclaim for his powerful voice.
Mario del Monaco Tracks
Otello : Gia nella notte
Giuseppe Verdi
Otello : Gia nella notte
Otello : Gia nella notte
Andrea Chenier: Act 4; La Nostra Morte
Umberto Giordano
Andrea Chenier: Act 4; La Nostra Morte
Andrea Chenier: Act 4; La Nostra Morte
La Fanciulla del West - opera in 3 acts
Orchestra of the Academy of Santa Cecilia, Rome, Giacomo Puccini, Mario del Monaco & Renata Tebaldi
La Fanciulla del West - opera in 3 acts
La Fanciulla del West - opera in 3 acts
Performer
Che gelida manina
Mario del Monaco
Che gelida manina
Che gelida manina
