Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi (Urdu عطااللہ خان عیسی خیلوی‬) (born 19 August 1951; surname also translated as Esa Khailvi) also known as 'Lala' (which means "elder brother" in Pashto) is a Pakistani award-winning musician from Eesakhel, Mianwali, Punjab. He was thrown out of his house for wanting to become a singer, against his father's wishes. The only opportunity seemed to him was to follow his passion during his father's Hajj . He is traditionally considered a Seraiki artist, but his music albums are in both Seraiki and Punjabi/Urdu.He was taught a lot of Punjabi Qalaam by the late Aadha Khan Gunjial who introduced him to a few of his greatest hits.

Attaullah's hits include Qameez Teri Kaali, Idhar Zindagi ka Janaza,Raatan, We Bol Sanwal, Ishq Main Hum Tumain Kya Batayain, Theva Mundri tha Theva, Woh Bahar Ka Zamana, Mahi Wasey Mera and Aaaj Kala Jora Pa.

The Government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance Award in 1991.

In 2011 he appeared in Coke Studio (season 4) and sang 2 songs Ni Oothaan Waale and Pyaar Naal. In September 2017 he appeared in Coke Studio (season 10) second time and sang Sab Maya Hai with his traditional loving sound.