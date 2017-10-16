Born in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, on 15 November 1934, Peter Dickinson took to the organ early (his father was a church organist). He was sent on a music scholarship to the Leys School, Cambridge, where he was encouraged to study the instrument seriously and to play for school chapel. The organ works of Bach were a revelation to him, and soon he was composing himself. He continued his studies as Organ Scholar at Queens' College, Cambridge, with Philip Radcliffe. Then in 1958 Dickinson enrolled at the Juilliard School in New York, where the music of the American experimentalists Charles Ives, John Cage, Henry Cowell and Edgard Varse was as important a discovery for him as Bach had been a decade earlier.

On returning to England three years later, he became a champion of improvisation and experimental music, as well as establishing himself as an authority on the music of America Ð jazz and popular music very much included. In 1974 he became the first professor of music at the newly created Keele University, which he quickly established as a leading centre for the study of American music.

The organ has continued to be close to his heart, but he is also a fine pianist, and has made many appearances as an accompanist, frequently with his sister, the mezzo-soprano Meriel Dickinson. (Their performances and broadcasts of the songs of Ives have been particularly influential.)

At first Dickinson's own music was very much at the radical experimental end of the style spectrum of the 1960s and 1970s but, as his interest in jazz and popular music has developed, his music has extended its reach from new-music connoisseurs to more ordinary music-lovers. His concertos for organ (1971) and piano (1984) both made strong impressions at their first performances and have kept a place in the concert repertoire. Commissions have come from some of the world's leading classical musicians: these include the organists Simon Preston (Organ Concerto) and Jennifer Bate (Blue Rose Variations), the pianist Howard Shelley (Piano Concerto), the soprano Elisabeth Söderström (Three Songs from The Unicorns, 1984) and the King's Singers (Winter Afternoons, 1970).

