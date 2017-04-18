White LungFormed 2006
White Lung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8034691-795a-44cd-8a62-2dca8819fd5c
White Lung Biography (Wikipedia)
White Lung are a Canadian punk rock band. The band consists of Mish Barber-Way (vocals), Kenneth William (guitars) and Anne-Marie Vassiliou (drums). They have released two albums on Deranged Records and their latest two on Domino Recording Company. The band is in rotation on CBC Radio. Exclaim! has named the band's first full-length album It's the Evil as 2010's punk album of the year. The band was nominated for Punk/Hardcore Artist/Group of the Year at the 2011 Canadian Music Week Indie Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
White Lung Tracks
Sort by
Snake Jaw
White Lung
Snake Jaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snake Jaw
Last played on
Hungry
White Lung
Hungry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungry
Last played on
Below
White Lung
Below
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Below
Last played on
Kiss Me When I Bleed
White Lung
Kiss Me When I Bleed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Face Down
White Lung
Face Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Face Down
Last played on
Drown With the Monster
White Lung
Drown With the Monster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drown With the Monster
Last played on
Glue
White Lung
Glue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glue
Last played on
Down It Goes
White Lung
Down It Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down It Goes
Last played on
In Your Home
White Lung
In Your Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Your Home
Last played on
I Believe You
White Lung
I Believe You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe You
Last played on
Just For You
White Lung
Just For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just For You
Last played on
Wrong Star
White Lung
Wrong Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrong Star
Last played on
I Believe You
White Lung
I Believe You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe You
Last played on
Down With You
White Lung
Down With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wms4y.jpglink
Down With You
Last played on
Blow It South
White Lung
Blow It South
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow It South
Last played on
Take The Mirror
White Lung
Take The Mirror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take The Mirror
Last played on
White Lung Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist