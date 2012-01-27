Mounira MitchalaBorn 1977
Mounira Mitchala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8032597-0f8d-4e7b-8704-3a5e15ac9248
Mounira Mitchala Biography (Wikipedia)
Mounira Mitchala, also known as Sweet Panther, is a Chadian singer, author, performer, composer and actress. She was born in 1979 and her real name is Mounira Khalil. Mounira Mitchala's father was Dr. Khalil Alio, a one time rector of the University of Chad.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mounira Mitchala Tracks
Sort by
Haguina
Mounira Mitchala
Haguina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haguina
Last played on
Talou Lena
Mounira Mitchala
Talou Lena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talou Lena
Last played on
Mounira Mitchala Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist