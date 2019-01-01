Lamont Dozier
1941-06-16
Lamont Dozier Biography (Wikipedia)
Lamont Herbert Dozier (born June 16, 1941) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer, born in Detroit, Michigan. Dozier has co-written and produced 14 US Billboard number 1 hits and 4 number ones in the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Lamont Dozier
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Last played on
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Last played on
GOING BACK TO MY ROOTS - LAMONT DOZIER
Lamont Dozier
GOING BACK TO MY ROOTS - LAMONT DOZIER
GOING BACK TO MY ROOTS - LAMONT DOZIER
Last played on
GOING BACK TO MY ROOTS - LAMONT DOZIER
Last played on
Going Back To My Roots (12" mix)
Lamont Dozier
Going Back To My Roots (12" mix)
Going Back To My Roots (12" mix)
Last played on
Going Back To My Roots (12" mix)
Last played on
Going Back to My Roots
Lamont Dozier
Going Back to My Roots
Going Back to My Roots
Last played on
Going Back to My Roots
Last played on
Fish Ain't Bitin'
Lamont Dozier
Fish Ain't Bitin'
Fish Ain't Bitin'
Last played on
Fish Ain't Bitin'
Last played on
Can't Get Off
Lamont Dozier
Can't Get Off
Can't Get Off
Last played on
Can't Get Off
Last played on
Love Wars
Lamont Dozier
Love Wars
Love Wars
Last played on
Love Wars
Last played on
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Holland Dozier & Lamont Dozier
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Performer
Last played on
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Performer
Last played on
Reach Out, I'll Be There (feat. Jo Harman)
Lamont Dozier
Reach Out, I'll Be There (feat. Jo Harman)
Reach Out, I'll Be There (feat. Jo Harman)
Last played on
Reach Out, I'll Be There (feat. Jo Harman)
Last played on
Shout About It
Lamont Dozier
Shout About It
Shout About It
Last played on
Shout About It
Last played on
Dearest One
Lamont Dozier
Dearest One
Dearest One
Last played on
Dearest One
Last played on
Can't Get Off Until The Feeling Stops
Lamont Dozier
Can't Get Off Until The Feeling Stops
Can't Get Off Until The Feeling Stops
Last played on
Can't Get Off Until The Feeling Stops
Last played on
Bigger Than Life
Lamont Dozier
Bigger Than Life
Bigger Than Life
Last played on
Bigger Than Life
Last played on
Joy
Lamont Dozier
Joy
Joy
Last played on
Joy
Last played on
Take Off Your Make-Up
Lamont Dozier
Take Off Your Make-Up
Take Off Your Make-Up
Last played on
Take Off Your Make-Up
Last played on
Put Out My Fire
Lamont Dozier
Put Out My Fire
Put Out My Fire
Last played on
Put Out My Fire
Last played on
Breaking Out All Over
Lamont Dozier
Breaking Out All Over
Breaking Out All Over
Last played on
