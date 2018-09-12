DJ BuddhaUrales Vargas
DJ Buddha (born Urales Vargas) is an American DJ, music producer, record label, music publisher, & manager of Dominican descent who grew up in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
In 2015, Buddha was enshrined into the Lawrence Boys & Girls Clubs' Hall Of Fame.
Gasolina (Remix) (feat. Lil Jon, Pitbull & N.O.R.E.)
Daddy Yankee
Gasolina (Remix) (feat. Lil Jon, Pitbull & N.O.R.E.)
Gasolina (Remix) (feat. Lil Jon, Pitbull & N.O.R.E.)
On & On (DJ Buddha Remix) (feat. Cutty Ranks, Tory Lanez, Tarrus Riley & Hood Celebrity)
DJ Megan Ryte
On & On (DJ Buddha Remix) (feat. Cutty Ranks, Tory Lanez, Tarrus Riley & Hood Celebrity)
On & On (DJ Buddha Remix) (feat. Cutty Ranks, Tory Lanez, Tarrus Riley & Hood Celebrity)
GeNeRaTioNS (feat. Angela Hunte)
DJ Buddha
GeNeRaTioNS (feat. Angela Hunte)
GeNeRaTioNS (feat. Angela Hunte)
