Val BennettDied 1991
Val Bennett
Val Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Val Bennett (born Lovall Bennett, ?, died 1991) was a Jamaican tenor saxophonist and jazz and roots reggae musician who began his career in the 1940s. He made a number of releases on the Island Records and Crab Records labels.
Val Bennett Tracks
Spanish Harlem
Val Bennett
Spanish Harlem
Spanish Harlem
Baby Baby
Val Bennett
Baby Baby
Baby Baby
The Russians Are Coming (Take 5)
Val Bennett
The Russians Are Coming (Take 5)
The Russians Are Coming (Take 5)
The Russians Are Coming (Take Five)
Val Bennett
The Russians Are Coming (Take Five)
The Russians Are Coming (Take Five)
Midnight Spin
Val Bennett
Midnight Spin
Midnight Spin
Caledonia
Val Bennett
Caledonia
Caledonia
Stranger On The Shore
The Upsetters
Stranger On The Shore
Stranger On The Shore
Atlas
Val Bennett
Atlas
Atlas
All In The Game
Val Bennett
All In The Game
All In The Game
In You
Val Bennett
In You
In You
