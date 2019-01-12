The PeddlersFormed 1964. Disbanded 1976
The Peddlers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05fsvyq.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b800a067-775f-4199-a016-edcf3e2e22ea
The Peddlers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Peddlers were a British jazz/soul trio of the 1960s and 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Peddlers Tracks
Sort by
Birth
The Peddlers
Birth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Birth
Last played on
What I'll Do
The Peddlers
What I'll Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
What I'll Do
Last played on
Birth
Peddlers
Birth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birth
Performer
Last played on
On A Clear Day You Can See Forever
The Peddlers
On A Clear Day You Can See Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Ebb Tide
The Peddlers
Ebb Tide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Ebb Tide
Last played on
Girl Talk
The Peddlers
Girl Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Girl Talk
Last played on
Stormy Weather
The Peddlers
Stormy Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Stormy Weather
Last played on
Girlie P.S. I Love You
The Peddlers
Girlie P.S. I Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Steel Mill
The Peddlers
Steel Mill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Steel Mill
Last played on
Tell The World We're Not In
The Peddlers
Tell The World We're Not In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Tell The World We're Not In
Last played on
Sequence Of Thought
The Peddlers
Sequence Of Thought
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Sequence Of Thought
Last played on
I Have Seen
Roy Phillips, London Philharmonic Orchestra & The Peddlers
I Have Seen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
I Have Seen
Composer
Last played on
Under London Lights
The Peddlers
Under London Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Under London Lights
In Juxtaposition
The Peddlers
In Juxtaposition
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
In Juxtaposition
Did She?
The Peddlers
Did She?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Did She?
This Is It
The Peddlers
This Is It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
This Is It
This Strange Affair (Reprise)
The Peddlers
This Strange Affair (Reprise)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
A Year And A Day
The Peddlers
A Year And A Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
A Year And A Day
Impressions (Movements 1,2 & 3)
The Peddlers
Impressions (Movements 1,2 & 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
I Have Seen
The Peddlers
I Have Seen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
I Have Seen
Raining In London/Sequence Of Thought
The Peddlers
Raining In London/Sequence Of Thought
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
This Strange Affair
The Peddlers
This Strange Affair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
This Strange Affair
Lost Continent
The Peddlers
Lost Continent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Lost Continent
Last played on
On A Clear Day
The Peddlers
On A Clear Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
On A Clear Day
Last played on
A Year and a Day Metamorphosis
The Peddlers
A Year and a Day Metamorphosis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Comin' Home Baby
The Peddlers
Comin' Home Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fsvyq.jpglink
Comin' Home Baby
Last played on
The Peddlers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist