Duke Special Biography (Wikipedia)
Duke Special (born Peter Wilson; January 4, 1971) is a songwriter and performer based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. A piano-based songwriter with a romantic style and a warm, distinctly accented voice, he has distinctive long dreadlocks, eyeliner and outfits he describes as "hobo chic". His live performances have a theatrical style inspired by Vaudeville and music hall, and often incorporate 78s played on an old-fashioned gramophone, or sound effects from a transistor radio. He is most often accompanied by percussionist "Temperance Society" Chip Bailey, who plays cheese graters and egg whisks, a Stumpf fiddle and a Shruti box, as well as the more typical drums and cymbals. Other musicians who perform with Wilson from time to time include Paul Pilot (guitar), Réa Curran (trumpet, backing vocals, accordion), Ben Castle (clarinet, saxophone), Ben Hales (bass guitar), Gareth Williams, "Professor" Ger Eaton (keyboards), Dan Donnelly (mandoline, backing vocals) and Serge Archibald III (saxophone, "ethereal background sounds", vibes).
- Duke Special - Emily Dickinsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l3z0k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l3z0k.jpg2018-09-14T08:21:48.000ZA lucky audience watched Duke Special perform Emily Dickinson at the Accidental Theatre.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06l3yft
Duke Special - Emily Dickinson
- Alan Aston - The Old Househttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h9862.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h9862.jpg2017-09-26T12:30:00.000ZTenor Alan Aston performs 'The Old House' (recorded by Irish Tenor, John McCormack) accompanied by Duke Special on piano.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h6345
Alan Aston - The Old House
- John T Davis - Cowpokehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fd4j7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fd4j7.jpg2017-09-07T10:27:00.000ZJohn T Davis performs 'Cowpoke', accompanied by Duke Special on accordion and vocals and John Fitzpatrick on violin.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fcxcc
John T Davis - Cowpoke
- Duke Special - Conditionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jsmmv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jsmmv.jpg2016-12-01T17:41:23.000ZFilmed live on The Quay Sessions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jsm09
Duke Special - Condition
- "June 15th"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yhmj7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yhmj7.jpg2016-06-20T13:10:00.000ZTake some random 78s: Leadbelly, Lonnie Donegan, Bugs Bunny and Paddy McGinty’s Goat. Mix with a dollop of Duke Special. Give it eight hours in studio. Then sit back and enjoy...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03yxsn0
"June 15th"
- Duke Special performs new song 'Without, Within'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02x1wcf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02x1wcf.jpg2015-07-14T10:41:00.000ZDuke Special composed a series of compositions for a production of Gulliver's Travels.This song's taken from the production & performed exclusively on the Gerry Kelly programme.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02x1x5y
Duke Special performs new song 'Without, Within'
Duke Special Tracks
Sort by
Sweet, Sweet Kisses
Salvation Tambourine
Domino
The Shipyards Of Belfast
Ballerina
Emily Dickinson
Far Set
Far Set: The Fadgies / Beann Mhadagain / The Eagle's Nest
Freewheel
The Poet's Mission
Burn The Sun
The Poet's Mission
Grace Darling
Granddaughters
No Cover Up
Nail On The Head
Last Night I Nearly Died
Elephant Graveyard
Something Might Happen
