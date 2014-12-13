ClockworkHenry Steinway, US electronic producer. Born 8 February 1991
1991-02-08
Clockwork Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Alfred Steinway (born February 8, 1991), better known by his current stage name, RL Grime, (previously known as Clockwork) is an American producer of trap, grime and bass music, and member of the Los Angeles electronic music collective WeDidIt. His debut Grapes EP was released in April 2012 on WeDidIt. His follow-up EP High Beams was released in July 2013 on Fool's Gold Records, which debuted at #8 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart, and #1 on the iTunes Electronic Chart. RL Grime has produced remixes for Benny Benassi, Chief Keef, Jamie Lidell, and Shlohmo. His second studio album, Nova, was released in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Infinite Mana
Clockwork
Infinite Mana
Infinite Mana
Last played on
Surge (feat. Wynter Gordon)
Clockwork
Surge (feat. Wynter Gordon)
Surge (feat. Wynter Gordon)
Last played on
Tremor
Clockwork
Tremor
Tremor
Last played on
