Drenge
2010
Drenge Biography (Wikipedia)
Drenge are an English three-piece rock band made up of Eoin Loveless, on guitar and vocals, his younger brother Rory, on drums, and Rob Graham on bass. The brothers grew up in Castleton, Derbyshire, where they formed the band in 2010, relocating to Sheffield in 2014. The band take their name from something "that would sound like a noise that we would be playing onstage." Their name also translates into "Boys" in Danish. They have released two albums, Drenge (2013) and Undertow (2015).
