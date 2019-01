Hastings was born in Aberdeen, Scotland. He has played with his brother Pye Hastings in Caravan, with Soft Machine, Hatfield and the North, National Health, Bryan Ferry, Trapeze (band), Chris Squire, among others. He played alto saxophone, clarinet and flute with Humphrey Lyttelton's eight-piece jazz band.

