James Brian Gordon Hastings (born 12 May 1938) is a British professional musician associated with the Canterbury scene.

Hastings was born in Aberdeen, Scotland. He has played with his brother Pye Hastings in Caravan, with Soft Machine, Hatfield and the North, National Health, Bryan Ferry, Trapeze (band), Chris Squire, among others. He played alto saxophone, clarinet and flute with Humphrey Lyttelton's eight-piece jazz band.