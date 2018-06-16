Jimmy HastingsBorn 12 May 1938
Jimmy Hastings
1938-05-12
Jimmy Hastings Biography (Wikipedia)
James Brian Gordon Hastings (born 12 May 1938) is a British professional musician associated with the Canterbury scene.
Hastings was born in Aberdeen, Scotland. He has played with his brother Pye Hastings in Caravan, with Soft Machine, Hatfield and the North, National Health, Bryan Ferry, Trapeze (band), Chris Squire, among others. He played alto saxophone, clarinet and flute with Humphrey Lyttelton's eight-piece jazz band.
Jimmy Hastings Tracks
Child's Play
John Horler
Child's Play
Child's Play
Mairzy Doats
Humphrey Lyttelton
Mairzy Doats
Mairzy Doats
Underdub
Hatfield and the North
Underdub
Underdub
