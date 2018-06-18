Robert Mellin (born Israel Melnikoff, September 22, 1902, died July 10, 1994) was a Ukrainian-born American songwriter and music publisher. Born in Kiev and raised in Chicago, he wrote the music or lyrics for several hit songs in the 1950s and 1960s. From the late 1950s onwards he ran his own music publishing company. Mellin wrote the theme music for the TV series The Adventures of Robinson Crusoe and Don Quijote. He also wrote music for films in the 1960s.