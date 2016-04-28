Stevie Nicks Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephanie Lynn Nicks (born May 26, 1948) is an American singer and songwriter. Nicks is best known for her work as a songwriter and vocalist with Fleetwood Mac, and also for her chart-topping solo career. She is known for her distinctive voice, mystical stage persona, and poetic, symbolic lyrics. Collectively, her work both as a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist has produced over 40 top-50 hits and sold over 140 million records, making her one of the best-selling music acts of all time with Fleetwood Mac.
Nicks has been named one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, and as one of the world's top "100 Greatest Singers of All Time" by Rolling Stone. As a member of Fleetwood Mac, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and will be inducted as a solo artist in 2019; she will become the first woman to ever be inducted twice into the Hall of Fame. She has garnered eight Grammy Award nominations and two American Music Award nominations as a solo artist. She has won numerous awards with Fleetwood Mac, including a Grammy Award and five Grammy Award nominations.
- Stevie Nicks enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zv3st.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zv3st.jpg2014-05-27T10:09:00.000ZChristopher Edwin Wright in Llanbradach nominates Stevie Nicks for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zv3t3
Stevie Nicks enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
- Stevie Nicks speaks to Lauren Lavernehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gnny9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gnny9.jpg2013-09-13T15:37:00.000ZStevie Nicks speaks to Lauren Laverne about her new documentary In Your Dreams.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01gnp38
Stevie Nicks speaks to Lauren Laverne
- Stevie Nicks chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gnhkv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gnhkv.jpg2013-09-13T14:56:00.000ZStevie Nicks chats to Steve and Tim about her new movie and working with Dave Stewart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01gnjbp
Stevie Nicks chats to Steve Wright
