Stephanie Lynn Nicks (born May 26, 1948) is an American singer and songwriter. Nicks is best known for her work as a songwriter and vocalist with Fleetwood Mac, and also for her chart-topping solo career. She is known for her distinctive voice, mystical stage persona, and poetic, symbolic lyrics. Collectively, her work both as a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist has produced over 40 top-50 hits and sold over 140 million records, making her one of the best-selling music acts of all time with Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks has been named one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, and as one of the world's top "100 Greatest Singers of All Time" by Rolling Stone. As a member of Fleetwood Mac, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and will be inducted as a solo artist in 2019; she will become the first woman to ever be inducted twice into the Hall of Fame. She has garnered eight Grammy Award nominations and two American Music Award nominations as a solo artist. She has won numerous awards with Fleetwood Mac, including a Grammy Award and five Grammy Award nominations.