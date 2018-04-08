Regina Encarnacion Ansong Velasquez (born April 22, 1970) is a Filipino singer, actress and record producer. She gained recognition by winning both the 1984 Ang Bagong Kampeon and the 1989 Asia-Pacific Song Contest, representing the Philippines in the latter. Velasquez rose to fame with the release of "Kung Maibabalik Ko Lang" from her self-titled debut album in 1987. The album was generally well received and produced two more singles, "Urong Sulong" and "Isang Lahi", that established her as a commercially viable Filipino pop artist.

Velasquez signed a recording contract with Polygram Records in 1994 and released Listen Without Prejudice, marking her debut as an up-and-coming artist in the Southeast and East Asian region. It became her best-selling record in the region to date and produced "In Love With You", which became her most successful single of the 1990s. Its accompanying music video was named Video of the Decade by MTV Asia. Velasquez parted with Polygram in 1997, citing a lack of creative control over her music and public image, and signed a record deal with VIVA Records the following year. She was given full conceptual and creative control as the executive producer of R2K (1999). The album became the best-selling album by a female artist in the Philippines, and the best-selling album by a local artist in 1999 and 2000.