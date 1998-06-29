Gjon’s TearsBorn 29 June 1998
Gjon’s Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7ef437a-6ad1-481e-9b58-1af58f371e54
Gjon’s Tears Biography (Wikipedia)
Gjon Muharremaj (born 29 June 1998), known professionally as Gjon's Tears, is a Swiss singer and songwriter of Kosovar-Albanian descent. He would have represented Switzerland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 held in Rotterdam, Netherlands with the song "Répondez-moi". On Instagram, Gjon confirmed he will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gjon’s Tears Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist