Lonnie Liston Smith, Jr. (born December 28, 1940) is an American jazz, soul, and funk musician who played with such jazz artists as Pharoah Sanders and Miles Davis before forming Lonnie Liston Smith and the Cosmic Echoes, recording a number of albums widely regarded as classics in the fusion, smooth jazz and acid jazz genres.
Sunset
Lonnie Liston Smith
Sunset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
Sunset
Last played on
Expansions
Lonnie Liston Smith
Expansions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
Expansions
Last played on
Peace
Lonnie Liston Smith
Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
Peace
Last played on
Summer Nights
Lonnie Liston Smith
Summer Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
Summer Nights
Last played on
A Lonely Way To Be
Lonnie Liston Smith
A Lonely Way To Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
A Lonely Way To Be
Last played on
A Chance For Peace
Lonnie Liston Smith
A Chance For Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
A Chance For Peace
Last played on
Let Us Go Into The House Of The Lord
Lonnie Liston Smith
Let Us Go Into The House Of The Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
Let Us Go Into The House Of The Lord
Last played on
Cosmic Funk
Lonnie Liston Smith
Cosmic Funk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
Cosmic Funk
Last played on
Fruit Music
Lonnie Liston Smith
Fruit Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
Fruit Music
Last played on
Space Princess
Lonnie Liston Smith
Space Princess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
Space Princess
Last played on
Expansions
Lonnie Liston Smith
Expansions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
Expansions
Last played on
A Song of Love
Lonnie Liston Smith
A Song of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
A Song of Love
Last played on
Expansions (Live)
Lonnie Liston Smith
Expansions (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv7z.jpglink
Expansions (Live)
Last played on
