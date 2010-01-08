Paul Harris is an American keyboard player and musician.

Harris appears on several albums of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s by leading artists such as Stephen Stills, B. B. King, Judy Collins, Grace Slick, Al Kooper, ABBA, Eric Andersen, Rick Derringer, Nick Drake, John Martyn, John Sebastian, John Mellencamp, Joe Walsh, Seals & Crofts, Bob Seger and Dan Fogelberg. In the 1970s he was a member of Stephen Stills' band Manassas and later the Souther Hillman Furay Band. He currently resides in Florida.