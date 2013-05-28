Jeanie BrysonBorn 10 March 1958
Jeanie Bryson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7e93c4e-424f-442a-8acf-74db8dbe8d85
Jeanie Bryson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeanie Bryson (born March 10, 1958, in New York City) is an American singer with a combination of jazz, pop and Latin music. Her repertoire is based on durable jazz and pop standards, firmly rooted in the Great American Songbook and the legacies of Peggy Lee and Dinah Washington.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeanie Bryson Tracks
Sort by
Cloudy Morning
Jeanie Bryson
Cloudy Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cloudy Morning
Last played on
Change Partners
Jeanie Bryson
Change Partners
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Change Partners
Last played on
Jeanie Bryson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist