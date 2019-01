Jeanie Bryson (born March 10, 1958, in New York City) is an American singer with a combination of jazz, pop and Latin music. Her repertoire is based on durable jazz and pop standards, firmly rooted in the Great American Songbook and the legacies of Peggy Lee and Dinah Washington.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia